Trump says both sides of Ukraine conflict must work on ending it

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev must work on ending the Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, replying to journalists’ questions at the White House.

"I have a message for both parties. Get this war ended. We're losing 5,000 soldiers a week, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers and other people also, by the way. And I say, get this stupid war finished. That's my message for both of them," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, replying to a question by TASS, asserted that any detailed discussion of a 30-day truce with Ukraine is impossible without taking into account certain nuances.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10) in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. The Kremlin said "combat operations will be halted during this interval." The Russian leader made the call for humanitarian purposes.

However, Vladimir Zelensky rejected the proposal, demanding a longer pause in fighting on his own terms and making threats against Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

On March 13, Putin explained that Russia was in favor of a truce, "but there are nuances." Nonetheless, he emphasized that Moscow supports the idea of resolving the conflict through peaceful means.