El-Sisi, Putin discuss potential increase in tourist flow from Russia to Egypt

CAIRO, May 10. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed the possibility of increasing the tourist flow from Russia to Egyptian resorts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the meeting between the two countries’ leaders in Moscow, the office of el-Sisi said in a statement following the talks.

"Presidents of Egypt and Russia agreed that it is important to focus on an increase in the number of Russian tourists having vacation on Egyptian soil, including through attracting them to new tourist locations," the statement reads.

The two leaders also agreed "to continue bilateral coordination" between Cairo and Moscow, including within the framework of BRICS, according to the document.