Relations between Moscow, Cairo of strategic nature — Egyptian president

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has said that the relations between Cairo and Moscow are of strategic nature, which is confirmed by his visit to Russia.

"I wanted very much to attend the special events in Moscow, with my visit being focused on confirmation of the strategic partnership between our states," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin broadcast by Egypt’s Al-Qahera Al-Ekhbariya TV channel.

The president also expressed that the 15th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission will be successful.

"I rate high our interaction in the political field, including the high level of organization of meetings of the Russian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission. I hope that the 15th meeting of the intergovernmental commission that will take place in Moscow on May 12-14, will also be held successfully and fruitfully," he said.