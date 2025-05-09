Economic issues are part of Russian-US contacts — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Economic topics do come up in Russian-American contacts, but they are not the primary focus - the key issues lie elsewhere, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

Ryabkov clarified that he could not confirm discussions between Russia and the US regarding the possibility of resuming Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

"Economic topics do come up in our contacts, but that is not the main issue today - the key issues are different. I do not rule out the discussion of any economic matters, but for now, this is at the level of preliminary exploration," Ryabkov noted.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that Russia and the US were allegedly discussing options for resuming Russian gas supplies to Europe.