North Korea holds missile-launch drills supervised by leader Kim Jong-un

TOKYO, May 9. /TASS/. The North Korean army conducted combined military drills to deliver strikes with long-range guns and missile systems, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"The joint striking drill was conducted on May 8 to raise the fighting efficiency of long-range artillery and missile soldiers sub-units on the eastern front amid the intensive combat drills at all levels of the Korean People's Army," the agency reported.

"The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un guided the joint striking drill of long-range artillery and missile systems," according to KCNA.

The agency stated that "Mobilized in the drill were 600 mm multi-layer rocket system and tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11-Ka."

"The drill was aimed at making the sub-units acquire the procedures for the operation of the above-mentioned rocket and missile attack systems according to the state nuclear weapon combined management system," it added.

The Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, that North Korea had launched several presumably short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from an area near the city of Wonsan in the southeast of the country.

The previous ballistic missile launch was conducted by North Korea on March 10 when South Korea and the United States began the Freedom Shield drills. Pyongyang then launched several missiles toward the Yellow Sea.