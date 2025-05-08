US wants to get Russia, Ukraine closer together to achieve peace — JD Vance

NEW YORK, May 8. /TASS/. The United States finds it necessary to bring Moscow and Kiev closer together for a lasting peace, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"We've got to try to get these sides a little bit closer together to achieve a lasting peace. We're not there yet. We'll keep working on it until we decide that we ultimately can't make any more progress," Vance told Fox News in an interview.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov described recent statements from the US vice president as quite curious. "They carry a <…> major constructive charge," Ushakov shared in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 8 that Russia wants its national interests to be taken into account in the framework of peace talks as he commented on yesterday’s remark from Vance that Moscow "is asking for too much" in the negotiation process.