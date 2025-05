MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The current chair of the Presidium of Bosnia-Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic has arrived in Moscow to take part in special events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, a TASS correspondent reports.

At the moment, 27 leaders are expected to gather in Moscow to take part in the celebrations. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that contingents from 13 countries will take part in the Red Square march-past.