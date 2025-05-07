Aliyev to skip Victory Day parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not attend festivities in Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"We were informed that Aliyev will not come, regrettably. They explained that he is to participate in domestic events related to [his father, former president] Heydar Aliyev," the Kremlin official said in a video posted by the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

Aliyev was among the 29 state leaders expected in Moscow on Victory Day. At present, 27 foreign leaders are expected as guests in the Russian capital.