Houthis say they attacked US aircraft carrier Harry Truman before truce with US

DOHA, May 7. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthis struck the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the Red Sea before a ceasefire with the US came into force, said Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the group.

"The navy and unmanned aircraft forces carried out a special military operation by striking the US aircraft carrier [Harry] Truman and a number of accompanying warships in the north of the Red Sea with a ballistic missile and several drones," he said on the rebel-controlled Al Masirah television channel. "This operation was carried out before the American enemy announced the end of aggression against our country."

According to the spokesman, the Houthi attack made an American F-18 fighter jet crash. CNN reported on May 7, citing sources, that another fighter jet was lost as it fell overboard the Harry Truman into the Red Sea. The pilot and weapons systems officer ejected and suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the Houthis had agreed to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which is why American forces would no longer carry out strikes on rebel targets in Yemen. According to Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, the agreement assumes that the Houthis will cease assaults on vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including American ones.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, said that the rebels "will not abandon their support for Gaza" and will continue to launch attacks on Israeli territory in solidarity with the Palestinians.