Xi Jinping expects his meeting with Putin to give powerful momentum to Russia-China ties

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. The Russia-China summit will give a strong push to the development of relations between Moscow and Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said upon his arrival in Moscow.

"During the visit, I will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for an in-depth discussion of bilateral relations and practical cooperation, along with major international and regional issues of mutual interest, which will give a powerful momentum to the development of China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which have entered a new era," China Central Television quoted him as saying.

The Chinese president said he hoped to join leaders of other countries in honoring the heroes who gave their lives to win the world’s war on Nazism. He also plans to promote a correct view of the history of World War II and together loudly proclaim the defense of international justice.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Russia on a state visit lasting from May 7-10, is expected to attend Victory Day celebrations.

China Central Television reported that he is accompanied by Cai Qi, head of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Wang Yi, head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Kremlin earlier said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are set to discuss the main issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries. They will also hold strategic consultations on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, on May 8, the heads of state will discuss the Power of Siberia-2 natural gas pipeline, touch upon the Ukrainian issue and Russia-US relations.