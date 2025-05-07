Houthis say their two drones hit Ramon Airport in southern Israel

DOHA, May 7. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis struck Ramon Airport near the city of Eilat in southern Israel, said the group’s spokesman, Yahya Saree.

"Unmanned aircraft forces conducted two military operations. During the first one, they attacked Ramon Airport, which belongs to the Zionist enemy, in the area of Umm al-Rashrash (the Arabic name of Eilat - TASS) with two drones," he said on the rebel-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

"The second strike was carried out against an important target of the Zionist enemy in the occupied Jaffa neighborhood (Tel Aviv - TASS) with the help of a Jaffa-type drone," the spokesman went on to say.

On May 4, a missile fired by the Houthis exploded near Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. On the same day, the rebels announced their intention to impose a complete air blockade on Israel by striking the country’s air gateways in connection with its plans to intensify the Gaza offensive.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force carried out massive strikes in Yemen in response to the bombardment of Ben Gurion. The attacks targeted the port of Hodeida, Sanaa International Airport, power plants and cement factories. The bombing raids demolished the airport’s main passenger terminal all maintenance facilities.