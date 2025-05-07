EC believes its plan to phase out Russian gas doesn’t undermine sovereignty of EU states

BRUSSELS, May 7. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) believes that its plan to oblige all EU member states to fully reject gas and nuclear fuel from Russia does not undermine the sovereignty of EU countries and does not violate the EU's own norms, representative of the European Commission Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said.

She was commenting on the statements of Hungary and Slovakia, that spoke out against the European Commission's plan, emphasizing that it "undermines the sovereignty of EU countries."

"We (The European Commission - TASS) are not interfering with the energy mix choice of member-states at all. It only about where these supplies are coming from," she said, commenting on the provision of the basic norms of the European Union, according to which each country of the community has the right to independently, without the consent of Brussels, choose the mix of energy resources to ensure its energy security.

She did not answer directly to the question on whether the European Commission expects a new surge in energy prices if the ban on gas and nuclear fuel from Russia for EU countries is introduced by the end of 2027. According to her, the European Commission "will not be putting forward anything drastic that would upset the markets" and this will be "a very gradual, coordinated effort."