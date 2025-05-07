Pakistan blames India for future escalation in region — statement

ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. The attack on the peaceful population of Pakistan is unacceptable, that's why India will bear the consequences of the escalation of the conflict in the region, the press service of the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office said.

"Pakistan has been emphatically rejecting Indian allegations claiming the presence of terrorist camps on its territory. It would also be recalled that immediately after April 22, 2025, Pakistan made a sincere offer for a credible, transparent and neutral investigation, which unfortunately was not accepted. The international media personnel had already visited these 'imaginary terrorist camps' on May 6, 2025, and more visits were planned for May 7, 2025. However, apprehensive of its falsehood being exposed, and without a shred of evidence about its claims, the Indian leadership, bereft of any morality, has now gone to the extent of attacking innocent civilians in order to satiate its delusional thoughts and short-sighted political objectives," said the document released after an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council. "Attacking its innocent people is neither tolerable nor acceptable to Pakistan. India, against all sanity and rationality, has once again ignited an inferno in the region, and the responsibility for ensuing consequences shall lie squarely with India," it said.

Relations between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national were killed. India said it had evidence that the attack was carried out by the Resistance Front, the sabotage wing of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba radical group (outlawed in Russia). New Delhi and Islamabad imposed reciprocal restrictive measures, suspending bilateral agreements and closing their airspace to each other's aircraft.

Late on May 6, Indian forces conducted Operation Sindoor, hitting nine targets in Pakistan and the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir where terrorists were based. During the operation, 17 terrorists were eliminated and 60 were injured, the News18 TV channel reported. According to the Pakistani military, 26 civilians were killed and 46 others were injured. Five Indian Air Force fighter jets were shot down in the attack. Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and retaliated. As a result, 10 people were killed and 48 injured on the Line of Control in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Reuters reported.