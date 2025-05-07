India accuses Pakistan of harboring militants after launching military operation

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. India is sure that Pakistan is misleading the world about militants on its territory, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a news briefing.

He alleged that terrorists were hiding on Pakistani territory. "It is known that Pakistan is deliberately misleading the world and international forums like the Financial Action Task Force on this issue," the diplomat said.

Misri recalled that on April 25, the UN Security Council issued a press statement on the Pahalgam terrorist attack in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need to hold accountable and bring to justice the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of this act of terrorism. "India's recent actions should be seen in this context," the Indian diplomat pointed out.

The Indian Defense Ministry said that its forces launched Operation Sindoor late on May 6 and hit nine targets in Pakistan. The strikes were carried out at locations "from where terrorist attacks against India were being planned and directed," the statement said. According to the ministry, "these steps followed the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national were killed."