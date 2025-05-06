Malaysian PM to travel to Russia soon — minister

TOKYO, May 6. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim will head to Russia in the near term, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister of Malaysia Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

"The prime minister is expected to meet with partners and companies trading with and investing in Malaysia, as well as hold meetings with Malaysian investors in Russia," the minister said, cited by the Bernama news agency.

Malaysia will expand cooperation with BRICS, MERCOSUR and further diversify its markets, the official noted.

The Malaysian government will continue allocating funds to local markets for tapping new markets, the minister said. "These allocations will provide opportunities for these companies to enter new markets such as Russia, Africa, the Middle East and South America," he added.