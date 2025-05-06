DOHA, May 6. /TASS/. The United States Air Force is conducting near-daily airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil terminal in Yemen’s western Al Hudaydah province, disrupting efforts to restore the facility’s operations, according to the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), which is controlled by the Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement.

As stated by the official spokesperson for the YPC, Issam Yahya al-Mutawakkil, on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is designated as extremist in the Russian Federation), since April 26, US aviation has been carrying out near-daily strikes on the Ras Isa port to prevent any attempts to restore its functioning.

According to the YPC representative, the US began conducting regular attacks on the Ras Isa port on April 17, when American warplanes launched heavy airstrikes that destroyed all bunkering terminals and unloading pipelines. According to the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health, the initial US strike killed at least 74 people and left another 171 injured.