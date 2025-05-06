Pakistan categorically denies involvement in April 22 terrorist attack in India

UNITED NATIONS, May 6. /TASS/. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stated that Islamabad categorically rejects accusations of the country’s involvement in the April 22 terrorist attack in India.

"We categorically reject India’s attempts to blame Pakistan for the April 22 terrorist attack, which was condemned not only by Pakistan but also by all members of the Security Council. India’s statements are nothing more than baseless and unsubstantiated accusations intended to serve its political interests and strategic objectives," he told reporters following closed-door consultations in the UN Security Council focused on the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

He also added that the country does not seek confrontation with India but is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty in accordance with the UN Charter.