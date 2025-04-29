BRICS foreign ministers hope for sustainable peace settlement in Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Top diplomats from the BRICS nations have expressed the hope for a lasting peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, according to the declaration adopted after their meeting in Brazil.

"They expressed their expectation that current efforts will lead to a sustainable peace settlement [of the conflict in Ukraine]," the document reads.

The ministers "recalled their national positions concerning the conflict in Ukraine," the documents says. "They noted with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices, including the African Peace Initiative and the creation of the Group of Friends for Peace, aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were granted the status of partner countries on January 1, 2025, and Nigeria was added to the list of partner countries on January 17.

Brazil took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on January 1, 2025.