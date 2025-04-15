BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held in Brasilia in June

BUENOS AIRES, April 15. /TASS/. The 11th Parliamentary Forum of the BRICS nations will be held in the Brazilian capital city from June 3 through 5, the press service of the Brazilian Federal Senate (upper parliament house) said.

According to the press service, up to 150 lawmakers from 31 BRICS countries will take part in the event. The program for June 3 includes meetings of female lawmakers and of chairmen of international committees. The opening ceremony will take place on June 4. Working sessions will be held on the same and following day. The parliamentary forum will precede the key event of the Brazilian presidency - a BRICS summit that will be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7.

The previous BRICS Parliamentary Forum was held in St. Petersburg in July 2024.

Brazil took over the one-year rotating BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1, 2025. The key event of Russia’s presidency was the Kazan summit on October 22 through 24, where a decision was made to establish a new category of partner countries. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were the first to be admitted. Indonesia was initially named as a partner country but on January 6 the Brazilian authorities declared it a full-fledged member. On January 17, the Brazilian foreign ministry said that Nigeria was added to the list of partner countries.