Hamas promises to respond to Israel’s Gaza ceasefire proposal within two days — TV

CAIRO, April 15. /TASS/. Hamas will respond to Israel’s new Gaza ceasefire proposal within two days, the Asharq News television channel said.

Hamas’ leadership "is holding internal discussions on the new proposal" and will give its response to the mediators "within the next 48 hours," the TV channel said, adding that Hamas warns that it "will not accept any initiative or solution that does not include a clause on a complete and comprehensive ceasefire [in Gaza]."

Concerning the issue of the release of hostages held by the radicals in the enclave, a Hamas representative said that the movement "has no problems with the number of those who could be handed over" to the Israeli side as part of another swap under the general agreement, if it is reached.

Late on Monday, Hamas confirmed that it had received the Gaza ceasefire proposal from the mediators and was considering the deal. According to the Al Hadath television channel, Hamas’ disarmament is one of the key conditions put forward by the Israeli side.

The Hamas-affiliated Maan agency reported on Monday that as part of the revised deal, Israel has proposed to resume the ceasefire in the enclave in exchange for the release of ten hostages, including Israeli-American citizen Edan Alexander. Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire. Apart from that, it will open several checkpoints on the border with Gaza to ensure humanitarian deliveries to the enclave.

If the deal is ultimately made, Hamas may release 11 living hostages and hand over the bodies of 16 deceased hostages, the agency said, citing an official from Egypt, who is acting as a mediator. According to the official, this is quite likely "if the ceasefire period is extended to 70 days to make it possible to keep the situation in the enclave under control through the end of the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha)," which starts in early June this year. Moreover, the extended ceasefire period will give time to engage in indirect talks on the third phase of the Hamas-Israeli agreement on a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.