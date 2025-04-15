Israeli strikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past day

DUBAI, April 15. /TASS/. At least 15 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the latest attacks targeted tent shelters in the north and south of the enclave. In addition, Israeli forces also conducted a massive artillery attack on Gaza City.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.