White House to ignore reporters who list gender pronouns — media outlet

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The White House will not engage with questions from reporters who use a pronoun different from their biological sex, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Washington Post newspaper.

This pertains to instances where reporters list their preferred pronouns in correspondence. For example, transgender individuals may use "he/him" or "she/her," based on their gender identity, while non-binary individuals who do not identify strictly as male or female may request to be addressed as "they/them." The practice of specifying pronouns became notably widespread during former US President Joe Biden's tenure.

"Any reporter who decides to include their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly disregards biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be relied upon to write an honest story," Leavitt said.

This decision marks US President Donald Trump’s administration's latest step toward endorsing the policy of recognizing only two genders, male and female, that are unchangeable, the paper wrote. Several reporters from other news outlets have already been denied responses from the White House due to the inclusion of pronouns in their emails, The Washington Post noted.

After the inauguration on January 20, Trump signed executive orders aimed at combating what he called "radical leftist" ideology. Specifically, the White House signed orders ending so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within federal agencies and called for their abandonment in educational institutions and private companies. Another executive order proclaimed that the US government will recognize only two sexes, male and female. All federal agencies were ordered to remove any information that promote or reflect gender ideology and prohibited from using federal funding to disseminate related ideas.