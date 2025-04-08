Hungary says stance on Russia sanctions to depend on evolving geopolitical situation

BUDAPEST, April 8. /TASS/. Hungary will wait and see how the geopolitical situation unfolds before it makes a decision on what stance to take in the EU's next vote on extending sanctions against Russia, particularly the ongoing talks to settle the conflict in Ukraine, said Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"Our decision will depend a lot on geopolitical circumstances. We’ll see how successful the US and President [Donald] Trump personally will be until the next decision," he told Bloomberg TV. "We’ll make our decision based on the actual circumstances at that time."

He emphasized that all parties involved in the negotiations on Ukraine want peace.

"I do hope that both parties at war want peace. What I know for sure is that President Trump and his team are committed to making peace. I think this is really great news.

"I think that the world has become a safer place in the last couple of weeks just because of these negotiations. Although we don’t know whether peace is going to be short-term, medium term or long term, what we do know is that the risk of the war escalating has been decreased by the fact that the Russians and the Americans are in direct negotiations."