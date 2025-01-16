Israel will not leave zone on Gaza-Egypt border in first phase of deal — Ynet

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. Israel does not intend to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt during the first stage of a deal to free hostages being held by radicals in the Palestinian enclave, the Ynet portal said, citing a source in Israeli government circles.

"Contrary to false reports, Israel will not leave the Philadelphi Corridor after the deal takes effect. It will maintain military presence in the area on the Gaza-Egypt border for all 42 days of its first phase," the portal quoted its source as saying. The source said the number of Israeli military personnel stationed in the zone "will remain unchanged," but they "will be deployed in a different manner." On the sixteenth day after the start of the first phase of the deal, negotiations to end the war in the Gaza Strip are due to begin, Ynet notes, pointing out that if Hamas does not accept Israel's demands for the second phase, the Israeli army will remain in the Philadelphi Corridor "until further notice."

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced on January 15 that through mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo, and Washington, Israel and Hamas agreed on the release of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire. The agreement will take effect on Sunday, January 19. During the initial 42-day phase, Hamas will release 33 Israeli military and civilian female hostages, as well as wounded civilians, children, and the elderly, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.