Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon exceeds 70 — health ministry

BEIRUT, November 2. /TASS/. Seventy-one people died and 169 more were injured as a result of Israeli air raids on Lebanon over the past day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The biggest number of casualties was reported from the Baalbek-Hermel governorate in northeastern Lebanon, where 53 people were killed and 83 were wounded. Thirteen people were killed and 50 more were injured in southern areas near Sidon and Tyre. Two people were killed and 29 were injured in Nabartieh, and three were killed and seven were wounded in the Mount Lebanon region.

The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 2,968, with 13,319 people being wounded.