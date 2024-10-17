Israel uses scorched earth tactics, wants to annex southern Lebanon — lawmaker

BEIRUT, October 17. /TASS/. The resilience shown by Lebanon’s resistance fighters has prevented Israeli troops from establishing control over at least one settlement in the south of the country in 17 days of the ground operation, Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the leadership of the Shia group Hezbollah and a member of the Lebanese parliament, said at a press conference in Beirut.

According to the lawmaker, the Shia units "are holding their defenses and have enough fighters to defend Lebanon."

"Israel has not abandoned its plans to create a buffer zone in southern Lebanon and is using scorched earth tactics to achieve this goal," the politician emphasized. He did not rule out that Israel "plans to annex the southern areas up to the Litani River."

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu expected that by killing Hezbollah leaders and commanders, as well as massive shelling of peaceful cities, he would be able to break the spirit of the resistance, which would enable the implementation of the so-called project of a new Middle East, but our fighters on the frontline changed the situation not in his favor," Fadlallah pointed out.

The lawmaker confirmed that the Shia group is ready to cease hostilities. "We want a ceasefire and we will discuss a political solution after the ceasefire," he said.