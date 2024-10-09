Hezbollah fighters repel Israeli attack in south Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 9. /TASS/. Armed units of the Shia group Hezbollah have clashed with Israeli personnel in a border area of Labbouneh in southern Lebanon, the press release of the movement posted on its Telegram channel says.

"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance attacked the enemy forces, which infiltrated the territory of Lebanon, by artillery weapons and mortars. They repelled the attack of the enemy and inflicted certain casualties, forcing them to retreat to the border," the message reads.

The shootout with Israel’s forces occurred in the Maroun El Ras district in the eastern part of south Lebanon, where the Shia units fired several missiles at the enemy’s military equipment. According to the press release, a set of explosives was detonated in the path of the Israeli convoy in the outskirts of Blida, some Israeli soldiers were wounded or killed.

The fighters of Hezbollah have been carrying out strikes by multiple missile launchers on the Israeli settlements of Avivim, Dishon,Hanita and Shlomi in Western Galilee since early morning. At least 60 missiles were fired at the positions of the Israeli troops in the Metula area."