Iran’s supreme leader calls strike on Israel 'totally legitimate'

DUBAI, October 4. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the Islamic Republic’s missile strike on Israel "totally legitimate" during Friday prayers in Tehran, broadcast by the IRIB TV channel.

"Every nation has the right to defend its country and territory from an aggressor. Our (Iranian — TASS) armed forces did a remarkable job two or three days ago, which was totally legitimate," Khamenei stated. He also reiterated his call to all Muslim countries to unite against Israel.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. An air-raid warning was declared throughout the country, and the population was ordered to take shelter.

The IRGC said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.