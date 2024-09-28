All resistance forces in Middle East support Hezbollah, Iranian supreme leader says

DUBAI, September 28. /TASS/. All resistance forces in the Middle East support the Hezbollah movement, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said following reports of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s death.

"The entire resistance front in the region is on Hezbollah’s side and supports it," he said, as cited by Press TV. Khamenei added that "the resistance front, namely Hezbollah, will decide" the future of the region.

He also said that Lebanon would make Israel regret its actions in the Middle East and called on all Muslims to support the Lebanese people and Hezbollah in the confrontation with Israel.

In the meantime, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Iran’s supreme leader had been moved to a secure location amid tightened security measures. The sources say that Iran is in constant contact with Hezbollah and other allies in the region to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed the Hezbollah leader.

Earlier, the Israeli army officially confirmed that Narallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday.