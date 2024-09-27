Shigeru Ishiba or Sanae Takaichi to be Japan's new prime minister

TOKYO, September 27. /TASS/. The first round of the election of the president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has not revealed a winner. Sanae Takaichi, head of the Economic Security Ministry, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba made it to the second round, according to a broadcast on the party's YouTube channel.

One of them will become the country's next prime minister. Takaichi garnered 181 votes, while Ishiba received 154. Neither of them exceeded the 368 votes needed to win the first round.

Voting in the second round will begin almost immediately after the results of the first round are announced. Before that, both candidates will make short speeches.