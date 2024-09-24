Lebanese hospitals overwhelmed by thousands of wounded following Israeli strikes — WHO

GENEVA, September 24. /TASS/. Some Lebanese hospitals are overwhelmed by the large number of wounded people following Israeli strikes on Hezbollah sites, said Abdinasir Abubakar, a World Health Organization representative in Lebanon.

"It's been very hard for hospitals to grapple with so many wounded since last week. There are thousands of wounded there in need of care and surgeries," he told reporters in Geneva. "More than 90% of the injuries are face and limb injuries."

On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon, setting off a new wave of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese group blamed Israel for the incidents. Israel did not comment directly on the device detonations, but announced it was intensifying military operations in the north. Afterward, the Israeli Air Force began to carry out massive strikes on southern Lebanon, just across the northern border, and also attacked Beirut. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced expanded strikes against military sites, rocket depots and Hezbollah commanders across Lebanon. The death toll from the strikes exceeded 550 in Lebanon, while more than 1,800 other people sustained injuries.