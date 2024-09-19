Harris may meet with Zelensky next week — agency

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris may meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who will be visiting the United States next week, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

According to the sources, Zelensky also hopes to meet with US President Joe Biden in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly high-level debate, which will be held from September 24 through 30.

Earlier, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby did not confirm US President Joe Biden’s plans to meet with Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly high-level debate due to be held from September 24 through 30.