Gaza talks participants reach agreements in principle — Biden

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. The participants of international consultations on introducing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and releasing the hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas have reached certain agreements in principle on a potential deal, US President Joe Biden told reporters.

"We think we can close the deal, they’ve all said they agree on the principles," the White House press pool quoted the American leader as saying.

Biden said he was "still optimistic" and that "people are continuing to meet." "It’s time this war ended," he added. "I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement," the US president concluded.

He noted that several dead bodies had been found in the Gaza Strip. "They (Israeli authorities - TASS) discovered bodies in Gaza. I’m not sure the exact number. […] And in the meantime […] They want to identify the bodies […] there’s a lot of speculation on who they are. I’m not at liberty to do that at this moment," the head of state added.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported locating several bodies of hostages during combat in the Gaza Strip.

Another round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultations was held in Doha on August 15 and 16. The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said in their joint statement after the talks that the negotiations had been held in a positive atmosphere. The next round of talks was held in Cairo on August 25.

The Israeli delegation arrived in the Egyptian capital led by Mossad director David Barnea. Hamas Spokesman Izzat al-Risheq said that the movement’s delegation left Cairo after a meeting with the mediators from Egypt and Qatar. According to him, Hamas insisted that Israel fulfill the terms the movement agreed to on July 2. On Wednesday, mediating working groups reconvened in Doha.