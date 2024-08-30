IDF completes operations in southern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the simultaneous completion of month-long operations in the areas of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah cities in the southern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

"The troops of the 98th Division have completed their divisional operation in the Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah area," the statement reads.

"As part of the operation, the troops eliminated over 250 terrorists and destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure," the press service said, adding that the army also "located and destroyed 6 underground tunnel routes spanning approximately 6 kilometers."

The troops of the 98th division "are preparing for the continuation of operations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF concluded.