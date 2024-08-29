THE HAGUE, August 30. /TASS/. The Dutch government is demonstrating a "dangerous and stupid approach" by allowing Ukraine to use its F-16 fighter jets supplied by the Netherlands for strikes on the Russian territory, independent journalist Joost Niemoller has told TASS.

"These are Dutch planes, sent to Russia. The Dutch minister said it was ok to fly into Russia. The line [has] become very thin now. Is The Netherlands actually at war with Russia? What can we expect back? This is very dangerous and stupid behavior by the Dutch government," he said.

He also reminded that the Netherlands were training Ukrainian pilots to operate these aircraft. "My question is at the moment: did they train them also to fight in Russian airspace?" he said.

Earlier, Chief of Defense Onno Eichelsheim said that the Dutch side does not impose restrictions on the use and range of the F-16 fighter jets transferred to Kiev in the space over Russia. In turn, Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told the NOS TV channel that Ukraine can use the F-16 jets transferred by the Netherlands, including over the territory of Russia, provided that the laws of war are observed. In particular, it is stipulated that attacks should not be directed against civilian facilities.

The Netherlands plays one of the main roles in the coalition to supply Ukraine with F-16 jets and train pilots. As part of this initiative, the Dutch side plans to transfer 24 aircraft to Kiev and provide another 18 for the needs of the European training center in Romania. Earlier, The Times quoted an unnamed source as saying that Ukraine had already received six F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the delivery of new weapons, including F-16 jets, to Kiev would not change the situation on the front, but would lead to a prolongation of the conflict. He also pointed out that these fighter jets, if delivered to the Ukrainian military, would burn just like other military equipment touted by the West.