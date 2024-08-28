Israeli military losses climb to 703 since conflict escalated

TEL AVIV, August 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has lost 703 troops in clashes with the Palestinian movement Hamas since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, the army press service said.

According to the latest data, another Israeli serviceman, aged 19, was killed in action in south Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.