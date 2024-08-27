Israeli army rescues one of Hamas hostages in southern Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) rescued one of the hostages of the radical Palestinian Hamas movement during an operation in the southern Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

"Today, the IDF and ISA rescued the hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, aged 52, from Rahat, who was abducted by the Hamas terror organization into the Gaza Strip on October 7th," the statement said.

According to it, the rescued man's condition is normal and he has been hospitalized for further medical examination.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar that lasted a week, during which 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and fighting resumed, continuing to this day. According to the latest data from the Israeli side, radicals are still holding 109 people hostage in Gaza.