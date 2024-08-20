Azerbaijan officially applies for BRICS membership — diplomat

BAKU, August 20. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has officially applied for BRICS membership, the country’s foreign ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, said.

"Azerbaijan has filed an official application for joining BRICS," Azerbaijan’s Report news agency quoted him as saying.

Baku’s intention to join BRICS was reflected in a joint declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, which was signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana in early July. Apart from that, Azerbaijani parliament speaker, Sakhiba Gafarova, said at a plenary session of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg on July 11 that her country wants to be a full-fledged BRICS member.