MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Pragmatic politicians should come to power in Ukraine, this is a global process, Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk said.

Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform For Life party, which is banned in Ukraine, who now leads the Another Ukraine movement, wrote in his column on the Smotrim.ru media platform that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelelnsky "is a hideous products and pupil" of the obsolete concept of the United States and collective West’s global dominance. "He has shown himself as an absolutely inept economist and shortsighted politician. But he believes in the hegemony of the United States and the collective West," he noted. "And this belief has helped him throw the country into poverty first and then into a bloody war. Even without Zelensky, Ukraine has nursed a class of absolutely unprofessional managers, whose only achievement was a fantastic confidence in the collective West and utter conformity to the interests of Western countries, even if this is against the interests of the Ukrainian people."

"Zelensky is a master of political shows, but he cannot count money, resources, anticipate potential situations," Medvedchuk wrote. "His response to any crisis is a picturesque show, which distracts from all problems but never resolves them." According to the Ukrainian politician, US President Joe Biden’s team is behaving in the same manner, but the reality is that the United States is already unable to dominate in the world. "But only pragmatic politicians, who are not deluding themselves by playing superheroes in the political arena but who are guided by the reality and can find a consensus of interests of all political players, can find a way out of the global political crisis," he emphasized.

"The world needs detente, an honest and sincere conversation between world politicians, due account of the interests of absolutely all countries," he noted. "And only pragmatic politicians can do this. Such people are gradually winning political positions in the world. Biden and Zelensky’s time has passed. History will only have to pronounce a verdict to them."