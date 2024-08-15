Gaza ceasefire talks kick off in Qatari capital of Doha — TV

DOHA, August 15. /TASS/. Consultations on declaring a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and releasing Israeli hostages have kicked off in the Qatari capital of Doha, Sky News Arabia reported.

According to the broadcaster, the meeting involves officials from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel. The report does not mention members of the Palestinian movement Hamas among participants in the talks.

Israel’s delegation has arrived in Doha for a round of talks on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages, Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told TASS. "The delegation has arrived in Doha and the talks have begun," he said.

Reuters reported earlier that David Barnea, director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, was expected to meet with his US and Egyptian colleagues and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister. CIA chief Bill Burns and White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk are representing Washington at the consultations. Egypt’s delegation is being led by intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

On August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US published a joint statement urging Israel and Hamas to resume talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in Doha or Cairo on August 15. The intermediaries also said they were ready to present a final draft agreement based on the principles set out by US President Joe Biden and supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735. On August 11, Hamas called on the mediators to put forward a specific plan for a Gaza ceasefire and make sure that Israel implements it.

Hamas officials have repeatedly said that the movement’s delegation will not take part in the Doha talks. However, US Department of State Spokesperson Vedant Patel said earlier that Qatar had assured Washington that "there will be representation from Hamas." The mediators plan to consult with Hamas' Doha-based negotiating team after the meeting, Reuters reported, citing sources.