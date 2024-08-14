Israeli Air Force attacks 40 radical military targets in Gaza — army

TEL AVIV, August 14. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has hit 40 different targets of the Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

Among the attacked targets, the military listed "structures from which terrorists fired anti-tank missiles" as well as "terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops."

Ground units are conducting "operational activities" in the southern Gaza Strip near the town of Khan Yunis and in Tel al-Sultan, west of Rafah, where "over the past day, the troops eliminated armed terrorists and located large quantities of weapons, ammunition, grenades, and additional explosive devices," the press office pointed out.

In addition, in central Gaza, "troops dismantled Hamas terror infrastructure" and destroyed "sniper and observation posts" of the radicals, the military said.