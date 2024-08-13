Belarus draws attention of UNSC president to danger of Kiev regime’s provocations

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Belarus has sent an appeal to the president of the United Nations Security Council, stressing that Ukraine must stop its provocative actions, fraught with drawing Minsk into an armed conflict and spreading it to other countries in the region, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"In connection with the incident involving the Ukrainian UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles - TASS) on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the Belarusian side has sent an appeal to the President of the United Nations Security Council in which it draws attention to the need for Ukraine to stop provocative actions that threaten to draw Belarus into an armed conflict and spread it to other countries in the region. Belarus reserved the right to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in case of a similar provocation," the foreign policy agency added.

The ministry said that "Belarus is concerned about the potential for escalation of the situation in the region due to the aggressive and ill-considered actions of the Ukrainian side and will bring it to the attention of the UN Secretary-General." The country’s stance on the incident will also be published as an official document of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

"In a similar manner, the position of the Belarusian side has been conveyed to the Maltese OSCE Chairmanship, the Croatian Chairmanship of the Forum for Security Cooperation, the OSCE Secretary General, the OSCE participating States and Partner Countries for Cooperation. Belarus will consistently draw the attention of international organizations to the emerging situation, which may have extremely harmful consequences, and seek an adequate legal assessment of it," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry concluded.

On August 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that some unmanned aerial vehicles flying from Ukraine to Russia over Belarus were eliminated the day before. The Belarusian leader ordered to send reinforcements to the border with Ukraine in the Gomel and Mozyr strategic directions.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin explained that the decision to reinforce border troops had been made amid the developments in Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk Region.