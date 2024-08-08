Egypt, Qatar and the US urge Israel and Hamas to resume talks on Gaza

DUBAI, August 9. /TASS/. Leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States called on Israel and the Hamas movement to resume talks on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on August 15 in Doha or Cairo.

"We have called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and President of the United States Joe Biden said in their joint statement released by Amir’s Office.

Intermediaries informed about their readiness to present the final draft of the agreement on ceasefire in Gaza and liberation of Israeli hostages.

"The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude," the leaders stressed. "As mediators, if necessary, we are prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties," they added.