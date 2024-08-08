Death toll in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis climbs to 18

DUBAI, August 8. /TASS/. The number of victims of Israeli strikes on various areas of the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip has climbed to 18, Al Jazeera said.

Earlier, 10 fatalities were reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli troops were delivering strikes on the areas where tents sheltering displaced individuals are located. It noted that many were burned alive in the attacks.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.