MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed bills adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, according to the information on the Ukrainian parliament’s website.

"Returned with the president’s signature," the Verkhovna Rada website says about the bill.

Martial law and general mobilization expired on August 11.

They were introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and have been extended several times since then. The extension of martial law made it impossible to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in the country. In this regard, the issue of the legitimacy of Zelensky, whose presidential term expired in the early hours of May 21, is being actively discussed in Ukraine.