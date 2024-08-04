Seven people killed in Israeli strikes on camp in Gaza Strip

DUBAI, August 4. /TASS/. Israeli forces struck a tent camp of displaced people in the city of Deir el-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip, killing four people and injuring 18, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported.

A residential building in Deir el-Balah also came under attack, killing three people and injuring several others.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar that lasted a week, during which 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and fighting resumed, continuing to this day.