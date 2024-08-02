Trump describes prisoner swap as ‘phenomenal deal’ for Russia

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump called the recent prisoner swap between Russia and the West a massive success for Moscow in an interview with Fox Business Network television.

"They got a great deal. The Russians made a great deal. I’m not going to be criticizing it because it’s good to have them [the released US nationals] home, but they got a phenomenal deal," he said.

On August 1, eight Russian nationals, who were held in several NATO countries, returned home along with two children, following a prisoner swap at Turkey’s Ankara airport. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally met the released Russians as they arrived at Vnukovo-2 airport.

One of the freed people is a Russian citizen known by the name of Vadim Krasikov, who was serving a life sentence in Germany. The Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who acted in the interests of other countries.