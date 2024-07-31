Assassination of Hamas Politburo head to strengthen bonds between Iran, Palestine — Tehran

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has expressed condolences to the people of Palestine over the assassination in Tehran of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

"The martyric death of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bonds between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Palestine and resistance [forces]," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Iranian diplomat, "relevant agencies" of the Islamic republic continue looking into the incident.

On Wednesday morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that Haniyeh was assassinated. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas said its Politburo chief was killed during an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.