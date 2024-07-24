Over 50 Palestinians killed in Gaza within the past 24 hours due to Israeli army actions

CAIRO, July 24. /TASS/. Over 50 people have died in the Palestinian Gaza Strip in the past day during attacks by Israeli forces in various parts of the blockaded enclave, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

"In the last 24 hours, 55 people have fallen victim to Israeli aggression in the sector, and 110 Arabs have been injured," the Gaza Health Ministry reported. "A total of 39,145 people have been killed, with 90,257 injured" over the course of the Israeli military operation, the Ministry of Health informed.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after October 7, 2023, when armed supporters of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the murders of border settlement residents and the seizing of over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying Hamas's military and political structures and freeing all kidnapped individuals. Hostilities in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.