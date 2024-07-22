Death toll from Israeli strikes near Khan Yunis up to 70, over 200 wounded

DUBAI, July 22. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli strikes on areas near the city of Khan Yunis in the central Gaza Strip has climbed to 70, with more than 200 people being wounded, Gaza’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, those wounded were taken to the Nasser medical center, some of them with serious wounds.

According to the Al Jazeera television channel, Israel also delivered strikes on emergencies employees east of Khan Yunis. Several people were wounded. Apart from that, Israeli helicopters struck targets in the al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.